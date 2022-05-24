Motorola’s next flagship phone could carry 200MP primary sensor, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC

Audio player loading…

Smartphones producing brands are going to start a new kind of battle in the upcoming days: camera prowess. In an official announcement, Motorola has said that it is prepping up to roll out a smartphone that will feature a 200MP primary shooter. Rumours have it that the device could be the much-awaited Motorola Frontier.

In a report published by 91Mobiles, it has been mentioned that the smartphone may also ship with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. The launch date of the smartphone has not been revealed yet.

However, the device is expected to make its China debut in a couple of months followed by the India and Europe launch. Speculations are that the smartphone will be launched alongside the Moto Razr 3.

As for the specifications of the smartphones, previous leaks suggest that Motorola Frontier will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display complemented with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will get 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone could be based on the Android 12 operating system.

In terms of optics, we can expect a triple rear camera setup including a 200MP primary shooter, 50MP secondary shooter, and a 12MP tertiary shooter. At the front, we can get to see a 60MP sensor for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone may draw power from a 4500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

The war of camera prowess

One thing which we are sure of is that in the upcoming days the war for making the best sensors is going to intensify. While on one hand, Xiaomi has partnered with Leica to offer a new camera system with high capabilities, OnePlus and Hasselblad are continuously improving the camera quality of the OnePlus flagship phones.

Amidst all this, the decision by Moto to introduce a 200MP primary sensor that too in a smartphone running on Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor could be a game-changer for the brand.

One more thing, the price point of the smartphone will also play a major role in its success. If it turns out to be an overpriced device, then chances are it will fail in the market as the competition is already at its peak.