Moto Razr 3 could get larger screen along with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Motorola Razr 3 has been doing the rounds of the internet for a long time. In a recent development, it has been revealed that the upcoming foldable smartphone is going to be refreshed when it comes to design.

Apart from that, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Young suggested that the smartphone will get a larger screen cover around the 3-inch mark. Furthermore, the primary screen of the device will offer an increase of 0.5 inches from its predecessor which has a 6.2-inch screen.

Since the next Motorola Razr image has leaked, I can say it will have a 6.7" foldable display rather than the 6.2" on the Razr 5G. It will be made by China Star. The cover display will expand from 2.7" to ~3".May 13, 2022 See more

No doubt that the Moto Razr 3 is going to be an upgrade over the Moto Razr 5G in terms of specifications and features. One thing which we can say with surety is that the smartphone will most probably run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor to deliver better performance and compete with other flagships in the market.

Not only this, but we can also expect the device to have a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience. These features are something which we expect from all the upcoming flagship, whether it is foldable or not.

As of now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding the specifications and the features of the Moto phone. It seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know more.

Motorola's foldable phone competitor

Considering the recent market trends, it can be said that Samsung is the uncrowned king of the foldable phones market. In the year 2021, Samsung had a hold on 87% share of the global foldable phones market. This means that if Moto wants to compete with Samsung in this specific smartphone segment, then they seriously need to level up their game.

Motorola's only option to beat the competition is by delivering high-end smartphones at a lower price compared to Samsung. The brand is already to market by storm by introducing Moto Edge 30 Pro, the cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The brand has to rely on a similar strategy to make an impact in the foldable smartphones market.

