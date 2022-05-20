Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 7 Gen 1 launched

Audio player loading…

Qualcomm today unveiled the next generation of Snapdragon chipsets for the premium and mid-range devices for this year. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 were announced today and are expected to arrive on many smartphones in the coming months. While the former chipset is the successor to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the latter is the follow-up to the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The two chipsets will be arriving on many devices in the coming months. Some of the companies that we expect to launch their devices with the latest chipsets are Vivo, ZTE, Oppo, Redmagic, Black Shark, iQoo, Honor, Lenovo, Xiaomi and Redmi, Nubia, Motorola, OnePlus, Realme and Asus ROG.

Here is everything you need to know about the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipsets.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 features

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset comes with a 10% increase from its predecessor in GPU and CPU performance. The chipset comes with the company’s Elite Gaming platform. Devices with the chipset can support HDR gaming with 10-bit colour depth.

The smartphones that come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 can support 8K HDR video capture. It is also capable of capturing a 64MP still picture while recording the same video.

The chipsets also come with improved connectivity features like dual 5G sim support and up to 10 Gbps speeds on 5G sub-6 and mmWave bands.

While the performance has improved, the chipset also claims a 30% power efficiency and GPU power reduction. This is compared to the previous generation flagship that we saw on the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the recently announced Vivo X80 Pro. The chipset also offers 20% better performance per watt than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

According to the company, we can expect to see devices with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in Q3 2022.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 features

According to Qualcomm’s latest strategy, many of the features that were available on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will now be trickling down to more chipsets in the 7, 6 and 4 series. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset continues to focus on being the chipset that is made specifically for mobile gaming.

The chipset provides a 20% faster graphics rendering than the previous generation, which is the Snapdragon 778G. The biggest upgrade that we can expect in mid-range phones with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a better display resolution. This is because the company has now added support for QuadHD+ displays.

When it comes to image processing, the chipset is capable of supporting 200MP sensors for images along with 4K HDR video recording. Just like the flagship chipset, you get dual 5G support and HDR gaming. In comparison to its predecessor, the chipset offers a 30% improvement in performance.