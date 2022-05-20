Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 on Geekbench - To get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC

Audio player loading…

We could soon get to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, maybe by the end of this year. The foldable device by Samsung is going to be the successor of the Samsung Galaxy Z flip 3. In a report published by MySmartPrice, it has been revealed that the smartphone has already made its appearance on the Geekbench listing.

The listing of the smartphone has revealed a few key specifications. The handset will carry the SM-F721U model number. It scored around 1277 in the single-core tests and 3642 in the multi-core tests. It will be based on the Android 12 operating system with Samsung OneUI 4 skin on top.

Apart from that, the listing suggests that the device will get a Snapdragon processor with a 3.19GHz clock speed. From the shared details, it can be figured out that the smartphone is going to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor.

In addition, the processor will have four cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three of them clocked at 2.75GHz along with Adreno 730 GPU. As per the listing, the device is supposed to get 8GB RAM with various storage options. Nonetheless, we can expect multiple RAM variants at the time of launch too.

Not only this but the previous leaks related to the smartphone hint that it will get a 3700mAh battery along with a 25W fast charging capacity. As for the launch, high chances are that the smartphone will be released at the Samsung Unpacked event scheduled in August.

Will foldable devices take over the market?

No doubt all the studies point toward the fact that the market for foldable devices is growing exponentially. However, it seems unfair to say that the foldable devices will be able to take over the smartphone market anytime soon.

The reason behind the same is that only foldability is not that much of a factor to attract consumers to spend two to three times more for the same features. An on-ground comparison shows that a flagship device by OnePlus or iQoo has a better set of specifications than a Samsung foldable smartphone.

We can say that, if in the future, the companies start making a different operating system for these devices, for the sake of exclusivity, then there are chances that people will ditch the Android flagships for the foldable ones.

