Moto Edge 30 with Snapdragon 778G Plus processor goes official in India

Finally, Motorola has rolled out a new smartphone in the Indian market named Moto Edge 30. The device is the watered-down version of the recently launched Moto Edge 30 Pro which is the cheapest phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

As for Moto Edge 30, the smartphone ships with the latest Snapdragon 778G Plus processor. As compared to its predecessor, Moto Edge 20, the handset offers a lot of upgrades in terms of specifications and features.

Considering the price point of the smartphone, it is going to give tough competition to devices like Realme GT Neo 2 5G, iQoo Z6 Pro, etc. When it comes to camera prowess, the smartphone's sensors promise to deliver high-quality photographs in different lighting conditions.

Moto Edge 30 pricing and availability

Moto Edge 30 is available in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 27,999. All the customers will also get a bank discount of Rs 2,000 with HDFC Bank credit card. The 8GB RAM variant of the device with 128GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 29,999. The smartphone will be shipped in two colour options - Aurora Green and Meteor Grey.

Moto Edge 30 Pro specifications

The Moto Edge 30 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display coupled with a 144Hz refresh rate. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor along with Adreno 642L graphics processing unit (GPU).

The smartphone packs 8GB LPDDR4x along with 128GB internal storage. The device operates on the MyUX based on the Android 12 operating system.

The Moto Edge flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS, 50MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and 2MP depth shooter. At the front, the device sports 32MP snapper video calls and selfies. It draws power from a 4,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging support.

