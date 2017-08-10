Moto Z2 Force price: here's how much the shatterproof phone costs in the US

If you’re looking for one of the most innovative, shatterproof flagship smartphones around in 2017, the Moto Z2 Force – now available in the US –

could fit the bill nicely.

Starting at $30 per month for a two-year mobile contract with your choice of carrier, the Moto’s latest also comes with the projector Moto Mod (one of many Moto Mods) for free, which normally goes for $299 by itself. This mod splashes what’s displayed on your screen onto a wall–a crowd-pleasing party trick if you want to share a funny YouTube video or do a private movie screening.

Of course, the Z2 Force is available to be bought in full if that’s your style, but it’ll cost you $720. But even for that high cost, you won’t be getting a “true” unlocked phone in the sense that you have to choose a carrier, which then brings along a batch of pre-loaded carrier apps.

It gets a little more complicated. If you want to shift from a GSM (AT&T, T-Mobile) to a CDMA (Sprint, Verizon, US Cellular) carrier, you’ll only be able to do so with the Verizon and Sprint models. Oddly enough, the AT&T and T-Mobile versions support GSM carriers and cannot be used with the likes of Verizon, US Cellular and Sprint.

Since you’re given the choice, we recommend opting for the Verizon model if you intend to hop between carriers. Sprint locks you into your contract for 50 days, while Verizon only requires a month of your time (and money) before you can search for cellular pastures anew.