Moto G71 is now available at its lowest price ever

Moto G71 is now available for a discounted price of Rs. 15,999 on Flipkart (opens in new tab). The phone was launched back in January at Rs. 18,999.

The company officially announced the price cut on social media posts from the company. They are promoting posts with the #MotoG71At14999 hashtag. That’s a little deceiving because you need to use the bank offer to get it for Rs. 14,999. You need to have an SBI credit card to claim that discount.

Moto G71: Key specifications and features

Moto G71 comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, which comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. Having a 60Hz display is fine in the budget, but it is not an issue because many of the phones in this budget come with either a high refresh rate LCD display or a 60Hz AMOLED display. Only some phones like Redmi Note 10 Pro come with a high refresh rate AMOLED display in this budget.

Moto G71 comes with Snapdragon 695 SoC, it is also found on many other smartphones like Vivo T1 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G, and even Moto G82. It is quite a powerful SoC for the price.

Talking about the cameras, it comes with a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. There is an 8MP sensor and a 2MP macro camera as secondary cameras. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Moto G71 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and it comes with the support of 33W fast charging.

Should I buy Moto G71 in 2022?

Moto G71 isn’t that much of an older phone, it just was priced a segment higher. At this price of Rs. 15,999, Moto G71 would make much more sense to get.

We have to also talk about this phone’s direct competitors, Vivo T1 5G and iQOO Z6 5G. Both come with a 60Hz AMOLED display like Moto G71 and are powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC. They even have a similar 50MP primary camera. They are also priced the same. But with Moto G71, you are getting an almost stock Android experience and you will also be getting two extra GB of RAM for the same price.