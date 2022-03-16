iQoo Z6 5G could raise the bar for budget smartphones with high-end features

Audio player loading…

Finally, iQoo Z6 5G has made its debut in the Indian market. The smartphone is being boasted as the successor of the iQoo Z5 5G that was launched last year in the country.

We already know that iQoo Z6 5G packs a Snapdragon 695 processor. It becomes hard to digest that it is a successor of iQoo Z5 that runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. In order to offer a cost-efficient device, iQoo Z6 5G looks more of a downgrade as compared to its predecessor.

Keeping that perspective aside, iQoo Z6 5G is going to give tough competition to other smartphones available in a similar price range. The device includes some of the best specifications, including a high refresh rate, multi rear camera system, liquid cooling system, etc.

iQoo Z6 5G pricing and availability

iQoo Z6 5G's 4GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is available in the Indian market for Rs 13,999. Similarly, the 6GB RAM variant of the device with 128GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 14,999.

The high-end variant of the smartphone, including 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage, is available for Rs 15,999. The smartphone is being shipped in two colour options - Black and Blue. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled to be held on March 22, 2022.

iQoo Z6 specifications and features

iQoo Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate, 90.6 percent screen to body ratio, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that is 5G ready.

The smartphone's base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded further via a microSD card. Moreover, the smartphone also offers virtual RAM up to 1GB with the base variant, 2GB with the mid-level variant, and 4GB with the high-end variant.

The device is based on the Android 11 operating system with iQoo UI skin on top. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

A major highlight regarding the smartphone is the five-layer 1445mm-square vapour chamber system that can decrease the surface temperature by 3 degrees while multi-tasking and by 10 degrees while running heavy games.

In terms of optics, iQoo Z6 gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 2MP secondary shooter, and an 2MP tertiary shooter. The smartphone rocks a 16MP front camera for capturing high-quality selfies and attending video calls. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram