Moto G82 5G comes with an AMOLED display and 120 Hz refresh rate

Smartphone maker Motorola has added yet another affordable mid-range smartphone to its product lineup. With the introduction of the G82, Moto looks to add more options to its G series of devices.

The phone comes equipped with a large 6.62-inches AMOLED display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate. According to the company, the display on the device covers 100% of the colour gamut – which means that it can display more colours than a regular display offering a better content viewing experience.

The Moto G82 comes in Meteorite Gray, and White Lily colour options and will start retailing in India from June 14 onwards. The phone is available in a couple of variants based on storage and memory and the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 21,499 while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 22,999.

As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 1500 on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions bringing the effective price down to Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,499, respectively.

The Moto G82 comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR 4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes with support for 13 5G bands which makes this phone future proof as these bands should ideally cover the 5G bands commercially available once 5G gets commercially rolled out in India.

Other key specifications include a triple-lens rear camera, with a 50MP main sensor (sporting optical image stabilization), an 8MP ultrawide one, and a 2MP macro one. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie snapper.

The Moto G82 runs on Moto’s near-stock MyUX skin on top of Android 12 and sports a 5000 mAh battery pack that supports 30W fast charging.

(Image credit: Motorola)

A quick look at the Moto’s G series portfolio tells us that the G82 is the most premium G series phone and is priced way cheaper than the Moto Edge 30.

However, even though the Moto G82 is slightly costlier than the Moto G71 5G phones sport the same chipset. A quick glance at the specifications of both the devices is enough to tell us that the Moto G82 could very well be the G71 but with minute differences.

As the pricing difference between both the devices is also negligible, Motorola’s attempt to flood the market with similarly specced and similarly priced devices could only confuse the end consumers.