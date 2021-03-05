Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 to launch on March 9 in India

Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 will launch in India on March 9. The two devices will be new budget phones in the G series. The Moto G30 and Moto G10 smartphones were unveiled globally a few weeks back.

Motorola India has scheduled the launch event at 12 noon on March 9 in India. The devices will be available on Flipkart. While the Moto G30 is coming to India, the Moto G10 Power looks like a new phone that has not been launched elsewhere. The Power moniker is generally associated with big battery phones from Moto. With Moto G10 Power we can expect a bigger battery unit. The vanilla Moto G10 launched in Europe comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto G10 Power in India is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery.

The Motorola UK website also confirms a 6,000mAh battery on the India unit of the Moto G10. This also means that the Moto G10 Power is basically the Moto G10 with a bigger battery for the India market. Additionally, the Moto G10 Power in India will support 15W fast charging and will come with a 20W charger in the box.

The website also mentions the device name - Moto G10, Moto G10 Power, and Lenovo K13 Note. The device will be called Moto G10 globally and Moto G10 Power in India and Lenovo K13 Note probably in China.

Since the phones are already launched in Europe, we know the full specs of the devices.

Moto G30 specs

(Image credit: Moto)

The Moto G30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max vision display and a 90Hz refresh rate. This is the brand's first budget phone with a high refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset and paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage along with support for a microSD card up to 512GB.

In the camera department, the Moto G30 sports a 64MP main sensor with f/1.7 followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a single 13MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. The Moto G30 is packed with a 5,000mAh battery and is backed by a 15W fast charging, but Motorola is bundling a 20W adapter in the box. It runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moto G10 specs

(Image credit: Moto)

The Moto G10 Power as said earlier is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery in India with 15W fast charging support and 20W in box charger as opposed to a 10W charger on the Moto G10. Apart from the battery and charging speeds, the rest of the specs are expected to remain the same.

It has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC. The device is available in two configurations: 4+64GB and 4+128GB with microSD card support up to 512GB.

There is a 48MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter. Other features include a Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating, a dedicated Google Assistant button, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moto G30 and Moto G10 pricing

The Moto G10 is priced at £129 (around Rs 13,200) and the Moto G30 is priced at £159 (around Rs 16,300). The Moto G30 is available in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour options while the Moto G10 is available in Aurora Grey and Sakura Pearl colour options.

