Moto G30, Moto 10 budget phones tipped to launch in March

Moto G30 and Moto G10 India launch are tipped to happen next month. Two new G series phones will be launched in India soon according to the tipster. The Moto G30 and Moto G10 budget phones were launched in Europe earlier this month.

Mukul Sharma, a tipster with an excellent track record tweeted saying that the Moto G30 and Moto 10 India launch will happen in the first week of March if everything goes as planned and no last-minute change. For now, Motorola hasn’t made any announcement yet on its social media platforms.

[Exclusive] in all likelihood, Motorola will launch its Moto G10 and Moto G30 devices in India in March. The launch could very well happen in the first week if things go as planned.Feel free to retweet.#Motorola #MotoG10 #MotoG30February 22, 2021 See more

Since the phones are already launched in Europe, we do know the full specs of the devices. The pricing of phones is also expected to be similar to European one. Let’s take a look at what these phones bring to the table.

Moto G30 specs

(Image credit: Moto)

The Moto G30 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max vision display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a first in Moto’s budget lineup. The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset and paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage along with support for a microSD card up to 512GB.

In the camera department, the Moto G30 sports a 64MP main sensor with f/1.7 followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 13MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. In terms of the battery, the device packs in a 5,000mAh battery and is backed by a 15W fast charging, but Motorola is bundling a 20W adapter in the box.

Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dedicated Google Assistant button, 3.5mm headphone jack, Android 11 out of the box, Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moto G10 specs

(Image credit: Moto)

The more affordable Moto G10 has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC. The device is available in two configurations: 4+64GB and 4+128GB with microSD card support up to 512GB. While the battery is rated at 5,000mAh, it lacks fast charging and comes with only a 10W charger.

Instead of a 64MP main camera, the Moto G10 features a 48MP camera and the rest of the setup remains the same. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter on the Moto G10. Other features include a Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint scanner, IP52 rating, a dedicated Google Assistant button, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Moto G30 and Moto G10 pricing

The Moto G10 is priced at £129 (around Rs 13,200) and the Moto G30 is priced at £159 (around Rs 16,300). The Moto G30 is available in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour options while the Moto G10 is available in Aurora Grey and Sakura Pearl colour options.

