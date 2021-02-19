Moto E7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 7,499

Motorola has added yet another budget phone in the sub Rs 10,000 segment in India today with the launch of the Moto E7 Power . As reported earlier, it will come with a big battery which has become a norm for all the budget phones in recent times.

With the launch of Moto E7 Power, the E7 series in India has got its second family member. It will join the Moto E7 Plus . This is also its global launch.

Moto E7 Power specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The highlight of the phone as one can guess from the name itself is the big battery inside. The Moto E7 Power packs in a 5,000mAh battery unit which can be charged via USB Type-C port. There is no fast charging onboard, you will get only 10W charging. The device runs on stock Android 10 out of the box.

The Moto E7 Power sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision 20:9 display (720 x 1600 pixel). Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset which is commonly found in the budget phone segment. The device comes in two configurations - 2+32GB and 4+64GB LPDDR4X RAM and eMCP storage combination. There is also microSD card slot which h supports additional storage up to 1TB(Hybrid slot).

As for the cameras, the Moto E7 Power sports a dual rear camera setup with a13MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, the device will feature a 5MP selfie shooter housed inside the dewdrop notch. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button placed just above the volume keys. Other features include 2 x 2 MIMO network support for efficiency, near Stock Android 10 experience, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi(2.4GHz), 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, Moto actions gestures, and IP52 rating.

Display : 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+

: 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ Processor : MediaTek Helio G25

: MediaTek Helio G25 RAM : 2/4GB

: 2/4GB Storage : 32/64GB, microSD up to 1TB

: 32/64GB, microSD up to 1TB Rear camera : 13+2MP

: 13+2MP Front camera : 5MP

: 5MP Battery : 5000mAh, Type-C, 10W charging

: 5000mAh, Type-C, 10W charging OS : Android 10

: Android 10 Security : Rear fingerprint scanner

: Rear fingerprint scanner Dimension : 75.86 x 165.06 x 9.2mm

: 75.86 x 165.06 x 9.2mm Weight: 180 grams

Moto E7 Power Price in India and availability

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Moto E7 Power is priced at Rs 8,299 for the 4+64GB variant while the 2+2GB is priced at Rs 7.499. The Moto E7 Power will be available on Flipkart starting February 26. The device will be available in Tahiti Blue and Coral Red colour options.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!