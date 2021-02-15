Moto E7 Power with 5000mAh battery to launch in India on February 19

Moto E7 Power will launch in India on February 19. Flipkart teaser has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming budget smartphone from Moto. The teaser on Flipkart went live a few minutes ago which revealed launch date, key specs and also a hint of the Moto E7 Power India price.

The Moto E7 Power will join the Moto E7 Plus and the vanilla Moto E7 in the series. The Moto E7 Power will likely make its global debut in India as the device has not been launched elsewhere. A few days back full specs of the Moto E7 Power along with the Moto G30 was leaked.

The Flipkart teaser page also gives away specifications and also there is a game wherein you can guess the price of the smartphone. By the look of that game, the Moto E7 Power will be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. Here is what we know about the upcoming Moto E7 Power based on the Flipkart page and previous leak.

Moto E7 Power specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Moto E7 Power will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixel) and as per the earlier leak, the device is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The Flipkart teaser confirms 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMCP storage. There is also microSD card slot which supports additional storage up to 1TB.

As for the cameras, the device will have a dual rear camera setup. A 13MP primary sensor will be tagged along with a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, the device will feature a 5MP selfie shooter housed inside the dewdrop notch.

Moving on to the battery, the Moto E7 Power will pack in a massive 5000mAh battery which has become a norm in the sub Rs 10,000 segment recently. The device will support charging via USB Type-C port. The Moto E7 Power will also sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Other features include 2 x 2 MIMI network support for efficiency, near Stock Android experience, 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, and at least two colour options - Blue and Red.

The device will be unveiled on February 19 at 12 noon. Check out Moto E7 Power on Flipkart.

