Realme Narzo 30 Pro TENAA listing suggests 5G support

Realme Narzo 30 series is expected to launch in the coming weeks in India, and the company has already started teasing the unveiling of its retail box designs.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro, which will be the top of the line budget phone in the upcoming Narzo 30 series, has been spotted on TENAA which has revealed specifications and images of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will be the successor to the Realme Narzo 20 Pro which is the fastest charging phone in the segment. The Narzo 20 Pro comes with an impressive 65W fast charging and is priced under Rs 15,000.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro’s model number is RMX2161 and the new Realme phone spotted on TENAA has a model number RMX3161 which corresponds to the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 Pro. The device is said to launch in India as well as China. The listing also reveals the device will be equipped with 5G support which means the device will likely sport the latest Snapdragon budget processor or go with the MediaTek Dimensity series chipset. Currently, the Realme X7 is the cheapest 5G phone in India, the Narzo 30 Pro undercut the Realme X7 in the coming days.

Further, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro will measure 162.5x74.8x8.8 and spans a 6.5-inch display. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro had a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The successor might also pack in a Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate. As for the battery, the listings suggest it will pack in a 4,880mAh battery which looks like an upgrade from the 4,500mAh unit on the Narzo 20 Pro. And lastly, the device will run on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

The images reveal the Narzo 30 Pro will come with a punch-hole screen, side mounter fingerprint scanner, and quad rear cameras. For context, here is what the Realme Narzo 20 Pro brings to the table. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is backed by a 65W Super Dart fast charging, with 4,500mAh battery. To the front, there is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, the Narzo 20 Pro features a primary 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter followed by a macro lens and a mono portrait lens. To the front, you get a 16MP Sony IMX471 single selfie camera. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button on the right side.

We expect the Realme Narzo 30 Pro to launch in India in March along with the vanilla Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30A.