Realme Narzo 20 Pro to go on sale in India today: price, availability, and specs

Realme's latest mid-range offering, the Narzo 20 Pro will go on sale in India today for the first time. Is is usually the case with such launches, it will be a flash sale. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro was unveiled earlier this week alongside the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro 9i will go on sale at 12 noon today via Flipkart. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 14,999. And, the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The device is available in two shades - Black Knight and White Knight.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specs

The first “Pro” variant in the Realme series, the Narzo 20 Pro. It brings a new design language with V-design at the rear. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is backed by a 65W Super Dart fast charging, a feature inherited from Realme 7 Pro. With this charging speed, the 4,500mAh battery onboard can go from 0 to 100% in just 38 minutes over the Type-C port. This also makes the Narzo 20 Pro, the fastest charging phone in the segment. The device is available in two shades - Black Knight and White Knight.

On the front, there is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling, 480 nits brightness, and 90.5% screen to body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s gaming-centric Helio G95 chipset, which is also present on the Realme 7. The device is available in two configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which supports up to 256GB of additional storage.

You are looking at a quad-camera stack on the Narzo 20 Pro with primary 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter followed by a macro lens and a mono portrait lens. To the front, you get a 16MP Sony IMX471 single selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture that resides in the punch-hole cutout. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button on the right side.