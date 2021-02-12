Realme X7 goes on sale for the first time in India: price, specs, availability

Realme X7 will go on sale for the first time in India on Flipkart today. The device was launched in India last week along with the Realme X7 Pro. The Realme X7 is priced at under Rs 20,000 for the base variant and will take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi 10i, Samsung Galaxy M51, and Realme's own Realme 7 Pro.

Realme X7 price and availability

The Realme X7 comes in two combinations that include 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 19,999 while the 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage is priced at Rs 21,999. The colour options include Space Silver and Nebula.

You can get Rs 1,500 instant discount will also be available with Axis bank card and EMI transactions on Flipkart. Buyers can avail Rs 2,000 flat discount with ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions on realme.com. Apart from that, you can also avail no-cost EMI for up to 6 months.

Realme X7 specs

The Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and touch response rate of 180Hz. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. This is also India's first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It is a 7nm octa-core processor with support for dual 5G SIM cards.

The Realme X7 comes in two combinations that include 6GB RAM with 128GB and 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage. This is also India's cheapest 5G phone undercutting the Moto G 5G. The Realme X7 is a sleek phone 8.1mm body and a weight of just 176 grams.

As for the optics, there is a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro shooter. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture. The device is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with support for 50W Super Dart charging, which should take about 47 minutes for a full charge. But, the company is bundling a 65W adapter in the box.

Realme X7 Gallery

