Lenovo Tab P11 Pro with OLED display, quad speakers launched in India

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has been launched in India today. The new tablet from the house of Lenovo is made for people who need a tablet to watch content as well as get some work done on the go. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro was announced globally back in 2020.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is a full-fledged tablet with optional accessories like keyboard and stylus which takes the tablet experience to the next level. The machine is built for those who prefer to chill, play and work on the go. With demand for a good tablet in India just growing, Lenovo has launched this tablet that will take on the likes of Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Some of the key features include OLED display, quad speakers, dual rear and front camera, massive battery, and more.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro specs and features

(Image credit: Amazon)

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is built made up of an aluminium alloy unibody with a dual-tone finish and precision diamond-cut design. The tablet is just 5.8mm at its thinnest point while weighing 485 grams. It undercuts the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 both in terms of thickness and weight.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro sports an 11.5-inch OLED screen with 2k resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) with 87% screen to body ratio screen to body ratio and 6.9mm thin bezels on the sides. The display is also HD certified for streaming Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT apps content in high definition. It is also certified by TUV Rheinland for low Blue light consumption. HDR and Dolby Vision content is also supported while the peak brightness is et at 500 nits.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 730G processor built on top of 8nm fabrication process. It comes in a single configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It also supports microSD card up to 256GB for storage expansion. On to the optics, you are looking at a 13MP + 5MP rear camera setup and a dual 8MP selfie cameras on the front. The front camera also supports real-time background blurring for video calls and face unlock with ToF sensor.

To keep the tablet up and running, there is an 8,600mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support via Type-C port as well as reverse charging support. On a single charge, the tab is rated to last for 15 hours of video playback. The audio department is taken care of by quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tab also comes with LTE support with a SIM slot and a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button. It runs on Android 10 and the next OS update is expected to arrive in August 2021.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro accessories

(Image credit: Amazon)

Along with the announcement of the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, the company also unveiled a couple of accessories for the tablet which can turn it into a productivity machine. The Keyboard + Cover combo for the tablet brings a magnetic keyboard and a magnetic back case which attaches to the back of the tablet. The keyboard attaches via pogo pins and has 1.3mm travel and 87mm x 49mm trackpad which is quite large and almost as big as the one found on the laptops. When attached to the tablet, the multi-window mode will be activated to offer laptops like experience.

The Lenovo Precision Pen 2 is another optional accessory for the tablet which will be coming soon. It offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and 100 hours of battery life with the tiny 60mAh unit.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro pricing and availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is priced at Rs 44,999 for just the tablet while the Keyboard is priced at Rs 9,999. It will go on sale from February 14 on Amazon, Flipkart, and Lenovo.com. As a part of the launch offer for the first 30 days, the combo can be purchased for Rs 49,999, which saves you Rs 5,000. The Precision Pen 2 will be launched later.

