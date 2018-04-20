A history of the Moto G series: Motorola's most successful phone series ever

Ask a long-term phone fan in their 30s or above about the most important Motorola mobile and they may well say the Motorola Razr V3. It was an iconic flip phone, far more desirable than anything made at the time

In the smartphone world, Motorola never had quite as much luck at the desirable, luxury end of the market. However, whenever we're asked for advice about budget phones, the Moto G comes to mind as quickly as the Razr did.

Since 2013, the Moto G series has offered some of the best, if not the best, affordable buys of the year. When the budget is tight, you probably want a Moto rather than a Samsung or Sony. And you certainly don’t want an iPhone, unless you have a thing for banged-up phones that can’t run their software well anymore.

But how did we get from the original Moto G in 2013 to the Moto G6 and the most successful Motorola phone line in history, that we have today? And which was the high point in the series?

We’re going to take you on a tour of the entire Moto G series, so prepare to have your warm and fuzzy feelings tickled if you’ve owned one of these phones before.