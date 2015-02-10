This Project Tango app might sell you on Google's weird tablet

Since Google introduced its 3D-mapping Project Tango tablet one year ago, there hasn't really been a reason to get excited about it.

But with the technology finally in the hands of developers, we're starting to see some cool stuff - like Space Sketchr, a drawing app created by California's Left Field Labs.

The developers call it "a new kind of sculpture or drawing with a timeline in space."

It's kind of hard to explain - using Tango's 3D-sensing capabilities, you sketch as you move around, creating 3D shapes - so we'll let the video below do the talking. Suffice to say it finally makes Tango seem like a dance we might want to do.

Via Gizmodo