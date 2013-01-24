Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 range could arrive at MWC 2013

Samsung may be prepping not one but four tablets for MWC 2013, ranging from a budget 7-inch slate all the way to a premium device.

SamMobile, a site which has seen some rumours become reality in the past, has spoken to its "Korean insider" who said that Samsung's plans for new 7-inch and 10-inch slates are set to form part of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 range.

The source claims the tablets are currently being built under the codename Santos, but we'd expect to see them as the Galaxy Tab 3 7.0 and Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 at the Barcelona show if they do indeed exist, with both slates sporting a 5MP camera.

Roma & Kona

Samsung could be going a bit tablet crazy at MWC this year as we've already heard rumours suggesting a Galaxy Note 8.0 is on the cards and the source in question above reinforces the reports, claiming its codename is Kona.

As if those three weren't enough, the insider rounds off his information with a fourth rumoured slate, this time sitting atop Samsung's range and going by the codename Roma.

It's unclear how well connected, if at all, the source is but the news that Samsung is planning more tablets is hardly a surprise.

As usual Samsung is staying tight lipped so we'll have to wait until MWC rolls around at the end of February to see if the reports come to fruition.

From SamMobile