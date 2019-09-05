macOS 10.14 Mojave release date, news and features

Now that macOS 10.14 Mojave has been on our Macs, bringing key iOS apps like News and Stocks to our desktops, Apple’s OS is better than ever before. But, it doesn’t stop there: macOS 10.14 is also crammed with excellent new and improved features, like the system-wide Dark Mode and boosted productivity through Finder.

In the next few years, more iOS apps should be coming to the best Macs . Apple confirmed this at WWDC 2019 by announcing Project Catalyst, which makes it simpler and more streamlined for developers to bring their iPhone and iPad apps to mac. Moreover, Project Catalyst has been accessible to developers as of June 3 with macOS Catalina ’s beta version, so we can expect app developers to roll out more macOS versions of iOS apps very soon.

Even now, however, there’s already a lot to love in macOS 10.14. And, despite macOS 10.14 coming with its own fair share of security issues , most notoriously KeySteal , the operating system is generally safe and secure.

Apple’s macOS 10.14 Mojave has been on our Macs for more than eight months at this point and most, if not all, of the concerns have been addressed . And, any lingering issues are dwarfed by the benefits this new OS brings to the table.

Let’s get into all of its features, alongside any new ones that have been added, so you can choose for yourself whether or not upgrading to the macOS 10.14 is for you.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The 2018 edition of Apple’s Mac operating system, macOS

Apple announced macOS 10.14 Mojave back in June 2018 at WWDC 2018 , during which the majority of its features were shown off. This announcement was followed by a public beta launch in July. Finally, a full launch of the operating system happened on September 24, 2018.

Apple has been keeping macOS 10.14 Mojave up to date with all the latest features. The newest of these updates, macOS 10.14.4, brings Dark Mode to Safari, together with the new Apple News+ service. Past updates included a fix for the FaceTime Bug , which permitted other people to access your camera without you taking their call, and a supplemental update to improve reliability for the 2018 MacBook Air.

Apple has also rolled out macOS 10.14.5, which will highly likely be one of the last major updates to the operating system before macOS 10.15 is released. This update focuses on stability, and is still very much worth downloading despite only offering more nuanced improvements.

macOS 10.14 Mojave features

Now that macOS 10.14 Mojave has been available for some time, there are a lot of new features to explore, enjoy and take advantage of. We’re going to dig into a thorough run-down of everything your Mac can do.

From Finder enhancements to stricter security, the best Macs are about to become that much better. Read on to uncover all the new features macOS Mojave brings to the table, whether or not you’ve updated your computer yet, so you can take full advantage.

Dark Mode

First and foremost, Apple’s macOS 10.14 Mojave brings in a very exciting feature in a system-wide dark mode, which covers every first-party program on your Mac. Even Xcode gets a full makeover, completely in black, making those protracted programming sessions easier on your eyes.

Third party applications are also beginning to adopt this new theme, with changes happening automatically for any app that uses standard colors through AppKit.

Even developers who don’t use AppKit are working on implementing Dark Mode on their applications. For example, in a recent bug report , Google Chrome developers confirmed that they’re working on a way to bring Dark Mode into the massively popular web browser – just as soon as they iron out some issues first.

Group FaceTime

One of the key features that was part of the initial launch of MacOS Mojave, Group FaceTime was released as part of macOS 10.14.1. This feature lets you to have FaceTime conversations with up to 32 people across iOS and macOS devices.

Group FaceTime has an incredibly intuitive implementation in macOS 10.14 Mojave. You can start a group FaceTime chat from any group iMessage thread, and invites are sent through a ringless non-distracting notification.

Once you’re in a Group FaceTime Chat, it automatically detects the person speaking, bringing them front and center so that everyone’s always focused on the person actively speaking.

Stacks

Say goodbye to the age of messy desktops with macOS 10.14 Mojave. Whenever your desktop starts to look like a virtual hurricane just blew through after a full day’s work – like ours does, simply use Stacks.

With Stacks, macOS Mojave sorts similar files together so that you have a cleaner, more streamlined desktop, grouping in photos with photos, pdfs with pdfs and so on. You can even preview the thumbnails in a stack using a two-finger scroll, so that you can make sure the file you’re looking for is really in that stack.

Gallery View

In macOS 10.14 Mojave, Apple has integrated a new Gallery View to Finder. This view lets you quickly browse through, annotate and edit files. No matter what kind of file you select, you are able to quickly and easily find exactly what you're searching for.

This is made even better, thanks to the incredibly detailed metadata display in the Preview pane. This feature makes it simpler than ever before to view all the information of any file on your Mac.

Lastly, thanks to the addition of Quick Actions in the Preview pane, you won’t even need to leave Finder to work on files, whether you’re editing images or adding protection to files. You can even allocate Automator tasks as Quick Actions to make browsing through files even easier.

Continuity Camera

If you often find yourself having to import a document or a photo on a project you’re working on, then you may get a lot of use out of Continuity Camera. This feature is easier than ever to do exactly that.

Across a number of different apps - Numbers and Pages, for example – you’ll be able to just Control + Click in the body of the document, and select “Take Photo” or “Scan Documents.” It’ll then proceed to open the camera on your iPhone or iPad so you can take a photo that immediately pops it right into whatever you might be working on.

It’s easy to use. It’s handy. And, it’s going to be a benefit for anyone that has to save some time while doing schoolwork or that next big work project.

Markup in Quick Look and Screenshots

Quick Look is already a fast and easy way to look at files, but macOS 10.14 Mojave takes that accessibility to a new level. With this update, you are also able to quickly and efficiently use Markup to edit files you open in Quick Look.

Markup is also offered in screenshots, which means that you can easily bring up any screenshot and instantaneously edit any content within. Being able to promptly crop screenshots in macOS Mojave without needing to open any third-party photo-editing software is going to be a massive time-saver.

Whenever you capture a screen, you’ll see a preview image pop up, just like in iOS 12 , that you can click on to preview and edit your screenshot.

That's not all. Screenshots are still a quick shortcut away, but with macOS Mojave, a new easy-to-use menu includes screen-recording tools that let you capture animated content. Perhaps even more importantly, you can decide to save the screenshot to your clipboard, saving time – not to mention space – if you just have to send someone a quick screenshot, but don’t want that screenshot filling up your storage.

Apps

Apple News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home are all carried over from iOS to macOS Mojave, with special care given to optimize them to fit your computer.

These apps leverage the muscle of the best Macs to deliver an amazing experience. Voice Memos, for example, will automatically transfer any memos you take between your iOS and macOS devices – rewarding anyone who relies on the ‘Apple Ecosystem’ for a more streamlined workflow.

This isn’t a full iOS app migration. In fact, since these apps are purposely revamped for macOS, they feel like new Apps. Plus, the new Apple News+ service is available on Mac the same day as iOS.

Apple did say that it would bring in more iOS apps to Macs this year, but we’ll need to wait until the later part of 2019.

Security

As indication that Apple is just as concerned about your device security as you are, the macOS Mojave now asks for permission for more features, including the camera and microphone. Mojave’s security also offers more solid protection for your file system.

That’s not all: Safari also has gotten its own share of security enhancements. Those include shutting down cookies that follow you across websites, and making sure that Safari asks permission before it lets cookies of any kind access to your browsing data.

Among these are those annoying social media buttons that inexplicably appear on every page – Facebook and Twitter can’t track your activity outside of their own websites unless you want them to.

New Mac App Store

And, finally, the App store, a vital part of macOS for years now, has changed. It has always seemed a little out of place, but that all changes with macOS Mojave. Apple has completely redesigned the Mac App Store, making it exclusively for the best Macs .

Not only does it look fantastic, but it also allows you to browse through apps depending on what you’re trying to install. If you’re currently looking for an affordable alternative to Logic Pro X or Adobe Photoshop, for example, it’s organized so that you can easily find the best Mac apps to fit your needs.

The new Mac App Store also gets the iOS App Store’s approach to editorializing its content. It’ll now come with a fresher and more modern interface with featured apps getting tutorials, spotlights and other such content. It really does bring the Mac App Store into the modern age.

What’s even more thrilling is that a ton of third-party developers, like Adobe and Microsoft, are finally bringing their apps to the Mac App Store, so you won’t have to go through untrustworthy websites for the apps you need.

macOS 10.14 Mojave specifications

It’s too bad that, with all these new features, some older Macs will have to go without access to macOS Mojave. This is a departure from macOS High Sierra, which basically had the same system requirements as macOS 10.12.

macOS 10.14 requires at least 14.3GB of hard drive space to be installed, as that’s what was required last year. To be on the safe side, keep at least 20GB of free space.

Though, macOS Mojave does require more powerful hardware than High Sierra. macOS 10.13 required at least 2GB of RAM and OS X 10.8 or later – that’s not the case anymore. These are the Macs supported by macOS 10.14 Mojave.

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)

MacBook Air (Late 2012 or newer)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

Mac Pro (Late 2013 or newer, or older models with Metal-compatible GPU)

iMac Pro (2017)

Unfortunately, while the required models seldom change year after year, they have with macOS 10.14. If you have an older MacBook, you might have to get a newer device to enjoy this new version of the OS.

Images Credit: Apple