Jio, Airtel offer data plans to watch IPL live

The 13th edition of IPL (Indian Premier League) is set to start on September 19. And there is a surge in the demand for watching the streaming telecast of the matches.

And right on cue, Reliance Jio and Airtel have come up with specific plans that offer the streaming telecast of IPL matches. Both the telecom companies have formally tied up Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the official streaming platform for the IPL matches.

For Airtel users, the plan is for Rs 401, wherein users will get 30GB for 28 days. Moreover, they will get an annual subscription of Disney+Hotstar VIP.

'Jio Cricket prepaid recharge plan' for Rs 598 comes bundled with data (2GB data per day), unlimited voice calling, and 1 year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription (worth Rs. 399). The plan has a validity of 56 days.

Jio's other plans

It should be said that Jio's existing pre-paid plans for Rs 401, Rs 777, Rs 2,599, and Rs 499 (add-on), include 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It of course means those who choose any of these plans can also watch the IPL stremaing telecast.

As per the company's website, the Rs 401 plan gives 3GB data per day and unlimited voice for 28 days. The Rs 777 plan has 1.5GB daily data for 84 days. The Rs 2,599 annual plan will get you 2GB data per day for a year. The Rs 499 add-on plan provides 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 56 days.

New features on Hotstar+ Disney for cricket fans

(Image credit: Future)

In general, all live matches are exclusively available to new and existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

This year Disney+ Hotstar VIP has added new features to the interactive Watch'N Play social feed that allows a virtual community of cricket lovers to share excitement and support while watching the matches live on the platform.

Cricket lovers will be able to join in the action by expressing themselves using "Hotshots" selfies or a new video feature "Duets" that lets fans create customised videos showcasing their rendition of famous shots.

"Our use of technology in presenting this immersive experience will not only set a global benchmark but also redefine the way we watch and enjoy sports in the coming years," Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India said.

There has been a steady increase in digital viewership of IPL over the years. Disney + Hotstar said a total of 300 million viewers had logged on to its video-streaming platform to watch the previous edition of the IPL, a 74% jump in watch-time from 2018.

Digital brands hope high

This year's IPL is expected to be big for digital brands. Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 had pipped educational technology companies Byju''s and Unacademy to win the IPL title sponsorship rights for this year''s edition with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo.

Consumer tech brand Boat is the official audio sponsor for six IPL teams --- Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Digital-focused brands like BigBasket and upGrad are betting big on the IPL season and have entered into partnerships with various teams.

Where to watch IPL live in India?

Away from the streaming platform, all the matches are live on the Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

Viewers should note that the IPL 2020 matches will begin half-an-hour earlier than the usual scheduled time of 8 p.m. The night matches will be held at 7:30 p.m. while the afternoon matches will be begin at 3:30 p.m. (All times are in IST.)

YuppTV to telecast in 10 countries

YuppTV, the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the rights for the telecast of the live matches across more than 10 international markets. It includes Australia, Continental Europe, Malaysia, South East Asia (except Singapore), Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Central Asia, Central and South America.

Star's own OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar is not available in these markets which has led to this partnership.