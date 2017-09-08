Intex partners with Jio to offer additional data benefits this festive season

The festive season is almost here and like always, electronic brands have kicked off promotions for attractive offers on their products. Recently, we have seen Jio and other network providers like Airtel, BSNL and Idea offering high speed data and calling plans at minimal cost. Also, the telecom operators partner with OEMs to provide free data and voice benefits as a launch offer with most handsets.

Similarly, domestic handset maker Intex has partnered with Jio to offer high speed additional data benefit to its customers. Starting today, all the new Intex smartphone users, using the Jio connection will get an additional 25GB 4G data on top of what they usually get on the standard recharge.

The data is limited to five recharges, that is, the 25GB 4G data is divided into five parts. Users will get the 5GB 4G data on a regular recharge of Rs 309 or above every time they recharge the phone, thus summing up to 25GB.

The news of Intex teaming up with Jio also came before the release of JioPhone where it was speculated that Intex will be producing a phone for Jio. But, this got trashed after Reliance Jio announced the self-made JioPhone. With the phone, the company also announced the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer where it provides 84GB 4G data with unlimited local and STD voice calls, SMSs and access to Jio’s suite of apps for Rs. 399 with a validity of 84 days.

Commenting on Intex’ partnership partnership, Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head - Mobiles, Intex Technologies said, “With this (Jio) partnership, Intex is catering to the needs of the never-ending data appetite of today’s tech savvy consumers especially during the festive season when data consumption will be limitless.”