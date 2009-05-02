Latest Google staffers are a herd of goats

We all know Google likes to style itself as a bit 'out there' in spite of its heft and power, but hiring goats to work at its HQ? Surely not.

The bizarre new residents at the Googleplex are genuinely working - in fact, the herd of 200 goats is grazing the grounds free of weeds and brush. Apparently, the eco-sensitive firm wanted a cleaner option to using machines.

Manure benefit

Instead of using petrol-engine lawnmowers, the company rents the goats from a firm called California Grazing for a week at a time, also benefitting from their natural fertilising effect on the land.

Google's Dan Hoffman explained the rest: "The goats are herded with the help of Jen, a border collie. It costs us about the same as mowing, and goats are a lot cuter to watch than lawnmowers."

Wonder if they get to sample the famous Google canteen at lunchtime though?