Intel’s high-core-count Core i9 X-series processors are live for pre-order now

Intel has opened up pre-orders for its first salvo of Kaby Lake Core X-Series processors, so you can now reserve a beefy CPU, with shipping beginning on June 26 – just a week today.

We first witnessed the revelation of Core X at Computex a few weeks back, with the range boasting some monster multi-core processors running all the way up to an 18-core Core i9 CPU – but the latter beast isn’t available to order yet.

Rather, the initial batch of Core X models on sale run from quad-core to 10-core efforts, with five of them shipping next week (and four more to follow). Those five CPUs are the following: Core i5-7640X, Core i7-7740X, Core i7-7800X, Core i7-7820X, and finally the Core i9-7900X, which is the 10-core offering.

Intel claims this latter model offers up to 14% faster multi-thread performance and 15% better single-thread performance compared to its predecessor 10-core CPU (Core i7-6950X), as benchmarked on SPEC CPU2006.

Here’s the full breakdown of the entire range of processors and pricing:

Intel Core i5-7640X (4.0-4.2GHz, 4-core, 4-threads): $242 (about £180, AU$320)

Intel Core i7-7740X (4.3-4.5GHz, 4-core, 8-threads): $339 (about £270, AU$450)

Intel Core i7-7800X (3.5-4.0GHz, 6-core, 12-threads): $389 (about £310, AU$515)

Intel Core i7-7820X (3.6-4.3GHz, 6-core, 12-threads): $599 (about £470, AU$795)

Intel Core i9-7900X (3.3-4.5GHz, 10-core, 20-threads): $999 (about £790, AU$1,325)

Intel Core i9-7920X (12-core, 24-threads): $1,199 (about £950, AU$1,590)

Intel Core i9-7940X (14-core, 28-threads): $1,399 (about £1,100, AU$1,855)

Intel Core i9-7960X (16-core, 32-threads): $1,699 (about £1,340, AU$2,250)

Intel Core i9-7980XE (18-core, 36-threads): $1,999 (about £1,580, AU$2,651)

Intel’s higher-core-count processors aren't included in this initial wave of pre-orders, but the company promises they will follow shortly. The 12-core Intel Core i9-7920X will come first with shipping expected to begin in August. In October, we can expect the Intel Core i9-7940X, Intel Core i9-7960X and 18-core Intel Core i9-7980X Extreme Edition.

As you’re probably aware, these CPUs are Intel’s answer to AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper processors which go up to 16-core models.

Darren Allan contributed to this article