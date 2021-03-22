HyperX Pulsefire Haste Ultra-lightweight gaming mouse launched in India

HyperX, which was the gaming division of Kingston Technology and was bought out by HP, has launched a new HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse in India. This is an addition to its Pulsefire lineup of gaming mouse which saw a couple of additions last year as well.

The new HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse has been priced at Rs 3,890 in India and will be available on Amazon. The Pulsefire lineup of gaming mice includes mice in all different categories but the Haste is on the cheaper end of things.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste: Details

Weighing in at 59 grams, the Pulsefire Haste utilizes a honeycomb hex shell design to achieve this and offers quicker movements and increased ventilation for the palm. HyperX says that it is designed to meet the needs of gamers looking for an ultra-lightweight mouse.

Pulsefire Haste features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60 million click durability, six programmable buttons, and onboard memory to save a custom profile through HyperX NGENUITY software. The mouse comes with four preset DPI settings – 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI – and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor for accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.

HuperX assures that Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement. This ultra-lightweight mouse also features a HyperFlex cable designed to reduce tension and resistance for easier mouse movements with the use of light and flexible paracord material.

Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape on both sides of the mouse as well as on the left and right mouse buttons for control and comfort. A replacement set of PTFE skates are also included for people who find that they wear through their mouse skates fairly quickly. Pulsefire Haste is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.