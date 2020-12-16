How to watch The Expanse season 5 online: stream every episode from anywhere now

Often described as a cross between Mad Men and Star Trek, complex sci-fi drama returns to screens this week via Amazon Prime video for a fifth season. Based on a series of novels by James S.A. Corey (a pseudonym for Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who both act as writers for the show), The Expanse was saved from a black hole by Amazon after being cancelled by the Syfy network at the end season three, and has since gone on to become something of a cult smash. Here's how to watch The Expanse: Season 5 online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The Expanse season 5 is out on Amazon Prime from Wednesday, December 16 - with new episodes of the 10-part series being released on the service on a weekly basis thereafter.

Set in the year 2350, it charts a universe where Mars has been colonised and much of the Solar System explored and inhabited.

With the United Nations of Earth and Luna, the Martian Congressional Republic and the Outer Planets Alliance all locking horns following centuries of exploitation of the astroid belt's resources, the new season picks up with humans preparing to vacate the solar system in search of new homes on the earth-like worlds beyond the solar system.

Read on as we detail how to watch the continuing adventures of captain James Holden and the rest of the Rocinante's crew.

How to watch The Expanse season 5 online: stream every episode today

How to watch The Expanse: season 5 from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Uncle Frank no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

