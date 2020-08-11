Horizon Zero Dawn PC fixes are Guerrilla Games' ‘highest priority’ right now

Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC port has got off to a shaky start thanks to reports of bugs and performance issues affecting the enjoyment of the game for some, although the developer says it’s listening, and is currently investigating the problems players are flagging up as a matter of priority.

In a post on Steam’s news hub, spotted by a forum denizen over at ResetEra, Guerrilla Games issued a ‘quick update’ in response to reports from players experiencing technical glitches and crashes, letting gamers know that it’s a matter of the ‘highest priority’ to investigate those reports.

Don't forget the PC version supports ultrawide monitors

Check out the best processors

And the best PS4 games, including Horizon Zero Dawn

The developer wrote: “We appreciate those who have already taken the time to report their issues on Steam, Reddit, or via our website. If you are still encountering crashes or bugs, please continue to use those spaces, or refer to our FAQ if you are unsure of how to proceed. Your reports are, and have already been, incredibly helpful for our teams.

“Thank you for your patience as we continue to investigate issues; we will update you all as soon as we have more news.”

Obviously that’s good to hear, and hopefully bodes well for the near future in terms of fixing the game up. However, given the very mixed reviews that Horizon Zero Dawn is receiving from Steam users, prompt action would certainly seem to be the order of the day.

Waiting game?

The Steam user review top of the ‘most helpful’ category currently advises would-be buyers of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC to “wait for fixes”, and to: “Wait for this game to have its price slashed in half or lower, or wait for it to be patched and fixed. If they fix it, I’d recommend it. Right now, play the waiting game.”

As well as suffering from reported bugs and crashes, folks on Steam are complaining that the PC port lacks polish in terms of the interface still feeling like it’s built for a controller – this game was previously a PS4 exclusive, of course – and lacks elements like an aiming sensitivity slider.

There are other complaints of significant performance drops, stuttering, and issues around visual glitches, although regarding the crashes, one piece of advice we have seen imparted on Steam is to turn off anisotropic filtering (or at least switch it away from high, to medium or low), and this may help with stability.

Note that far from everyone is affected by the major bugs seemingly floating around, and there are PC gamers who are having a good experience with Horizon Zero Dawn. Remember, of course, that when it comes to user reviews, you’re more likely to hear from folks having problems than those who things are running smoothly for, which can paint a skewed overall picture.

However, for those of you who are encountering some of the thornier problems mentioned – and we’ve witnessed some of them, like stuttering – hopefully a cure might arrive sooner rather than later.

Via GamesRadar