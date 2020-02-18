Google Stadia soon available on non-Pixel phones, Samsung Galaxy S20 tops list

After months of waiting, Google Stadia is finally rolling out to smartphones that aren't Google Pixel handsets, so if you own one of 18 select models of handset, gaming on the go just got that much easier.

Most of these new compatible handsets are Samsung phones, with all Galaxy S phones since the Galaxy S8 series and all Note devices since the Galaxy Note 8 included. The newest Galaxy S20 devices, including the massive Galaxy S20 Ultra, are included too.

Four non-Samsung phones are included too: the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2, and the Asus ROG Phone and ROG Phone 2. These are all dedicated gaming phones, so they've got screens and antennae which could work well for games streaming.

If you own one of these phones, and are also a Google Stadia gamer, you'll be able to start gaming on the device from February 20. We're not sure when more phones will get included in the scheme, but we'd hope 'soon'.

Which of these phones is best for Google Stadia?

If you're looking for a new smartphone and want one that you can play Google Stadia on, there are a few phones on the list worth looking at.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, with a March 6 or March 13 release date depending on where you live in the world, has a massive 6.9-inch WQHD+ display, so if you can cover its huge asking price, it'll give you a great viewing experience. It's also set to be a 5G phone, so playing games on it while out and about will be very plausible.

If you don't want to break the bank though, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series got a massive price cut when the Galaxy S20 series was announced, so they're all pretty affordable. The Galaxy S10 Plus or S10 5G have 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively, so they're pretty big, and are both high-quality too. Both phones won't set you back too much, and are great to use for non-gaming purposes too.