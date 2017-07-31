Google's smart keyboard app on iOS taps into Maps, YouTube and doodles

Google's Gboard application received a major upgrade on iOS, incorporating two of the tech giant's best-known products to the add-on keyboard to make messaging even easier.

Rolling out now for iPhone and iPad, Gboard has added support for Google Maps and YouTube, plus the ability to make your own in-app drawings to spice up conversations.

By hitting the Google Maps tab on the Gboard toolbar, users can now send their location or share an address instantly.

Much the same goes for YouTube functionality, which allows users to search videos right within Gboard, expediting the time it takes to find that hot new movie trailer without leaving the chat.

Drawing on Gboard can now be found next to the keyboard's GIF and emoji tabs, allowing users to sketch out doodles to send to friends — you know, should emojis not fully express your feelings, or you need to show someone a very specific, hard-to-describe pattern for some reason.

Gboard's latest tricks are available now for iPhone users via the App Store. We've asked Google to learn if it has plans to bring Maps, YouTube and doodles to Android users soon, and will update this story as we learn more.