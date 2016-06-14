These 5 classic PC games are just dying to be remastered

Are you ready to go again, dragonborn? Five years after The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim's launch on consoles and the PC, Bethesda announced a remastered version for this generation of machines in October on the E3 2016 stage. Not only will northern Tamriel look much prettier than you remember it, Skyrim Special Edition is set to get mod support on consoles for the first time.

It's hard to remember a remaster that's generated as much excitement in recent years, save for Final Fantasy VII, and it has me pondering what other PC games would benefit from an overhaul. The platform has an embarrassment of riches to choose from, but here are five classics that should be developers' first picks.

Kane Fulton is TechRadar's computing editor, a keen PC gamer and forever searching for the hottest gaming peripherals and productivity apps

You can wave to him at @kanefulton on Twitter

@kanefulton And you can battle him online in TechRadar's Discord server (ID: 186131910840287234)

And if you want to know what's happening with the North of England's tech scene, check out his Northern Powerhouse series