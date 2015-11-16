Super Star Wars for PS4 and Vita revives your childhood gamer angst

Star Wars fans on the PS4 lamenting the lack of single-player in Star Wars: Battlefront are in for a treat. Sony made a surprise announcement via the PlayStation blog that the old-school classic Super Star Wars is heading to the PlayStation 4 and Vita tomorrow.

Releasing the same day as Battlefront, the updated version of Super Star Wars will feature trophy support, an updated interface, and improved controls. The game will also feature cross-buy support, meaning that purchasing a PS4 copy will entitle users to the Vita copy as well, and vice versa.

Originally released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1992, Super Star Wars was first in a trilogy of SNES platformers that had players run-and-gun as Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, and Han Solo across multiple stages, complete with sandspeeder chases, dogfights with TIE Fighters, and even a boss battle with a Sarlacc in the first stage.

Both Super Star Wars and its modern contemporary, Star Wars: Battlefront, will hit digital store shelves tomorrow, November 17, with Battlefront also available on the Xbox One and PC. There has yet to be more details on the pricing on Super Star Wars, or if it will be available on systems outside of PlayStation at a later date.