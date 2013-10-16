Xbox One won't support real names yet, but all games now get dedicated servers

Would you use your real name if you could?

Like Sony, Microsoft wants to give its online community the option to use real names to promote a friendlier and welcoming Xbox Live space.

However, today Microsoft announced that those thousand of friends you can now have will, for now, only be identified by their gamertags.

A Microsoft rep told TechRadar there are other, more important features that the company wants to focus on, and the ability to swap out your gamertag isn't a top priority for the Xbox One's November 22 launch date:

"Our teams are working hard to deliver a quality experience for Xbox One. This means prioritizing some features and sometimes postponing others for a later update."

So it looks like your real-life moniker is off the table for now, though you'll eventually have the choice to switch later on as the rep also mentioned "real identities continue to be part of our plans for the experience on Xbox One."

Servers for all

Microsoft is on a steady roll as it also released info yesterday via a tweet from Senior Director Albert Penello that there will be dedicated servers for every single Xbox One game.

Xbox Wire says this means improved multiplayer games, incorporation of more gamers and of course, more available servers with less interrupted connections.

Previously, only a few games were confirmed to have dedicated servers but now playing on the next-gen console should be a breeze for every game.