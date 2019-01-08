Dell's G gaming laptop series starts looking more like Alienware in 2019

CES 2019 is here, and Dell has announced its next-generation budget gaming laptops, the Dell G5 15, G7 15 and G7 17.

While Dell has featured the G-series name before, these new gaming laptops are starting to look more and more like their Alienware counterparts. The Dell G7 15 and G5 15 are 15-inch laptops, and come in a Deep Space Black color option with blue accents, and feature ridges around the borders that give it an edgy appearance – and will probably help with cooling.

However, users can opt for the Dell G5 15 SE, which has the same specs as the Dell G5 15, but with an Alpine White chassis with the same blue accents.

The main difference between these two models is the dimensions. The Dell G5 15 measures in at 0.95 inches (23.7mm) thick, and weighs 6.1 pounds (2.77kg). The Dell G7 15, however is much thinner at 0.78 inches (19.9mm), consequently weighing less at 5.77 pounds (2.62kg).

These thin and light chassis are packing the latest Intel Coffee Lake processors, with up to an Intel Core i7-8750HQ hex-core processor and Nvidia Turing graphics up to an RTX 2080.

Users will also be able to upgrade the display to a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) OLED display for high-detail gaming, or instead opt for a FHD (1,920 x 1,080) panel at 144Hz, perfect for competitive gaming.

The Dell G5 15 will start at $999 (about £780, AU$1,400), with the Dell G5 15 SE available as an upgrade option. If you want to get your hands on the thin and light Dell G7 15, however, you're looking at a starting price of $1,099 (about £870, AU$1,550). Both laptops will hit the market on January 21.

Bigger and badder

Dell didn't just announce two budget-level 15-inch gaming laptops. The manufacturer also showed off the Dell G7 17, packing more powerful hardware behind a bigger chassis.

The Dell G7 17 will allow users to opt for an Intel Core i9 processor, dramatically increasing the horsepower. However, the rest of the specs, including the Nvidia Turing graphics remain the same – topping out with the RTX 2080.

The Dell G7 17 has the same Deep Space Black color as the 15-inch varieties, and unlike many 17-inch gaming laptops, it isn't that much thicker, either, measuring just .98 inches (25mm) thick and weighing 7.21 pounds (3.27kg).

Keep in mind, though, that the 17-inch display version doesn't have a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) option, as it's limited to FHD (1,920 x 1,080). However, you can opt for a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Dell G7 17 will be out on January 21, and will start at $1,379 (about £1,090, AU$1,950).