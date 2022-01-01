Dakar Rally live stream 2022: how to watch the race online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Just as tough on your tyres as the cogs of your mind, the Dakar Rally is the ultimate off-road adventure. Talent and raw speed only gets you so far, the rest depends on your ability to think fast for hours and hours and days on end, in the searing heat, with practically zero preparation time. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2022 Dakar Rally live stream from anywhere in the world.

It's that dusty, rocky, oppressively beige terrain that makes the rules here. It's up to the drivers to sniff out the best route across 12 stages, all while frantically studying a roadbook that arrives moments before the racing begins.

Early missteps are magnified, so much so that it isn't unusual to see rally raid masters lose their bearings and end up going in completely the wrong direction. But take too long and you might not be in the race at all.

Stéphane Peterhansel grew his legend as the greatest Dakar Rally driver of all time, by winning last year's event, and as always, there are different competitions for different categories. Find out how to watch this year's race and get a Dakar Rally live stream from anywhere in the world.

Dakar Rally FREE live stream 2022: how to watch the race in the UK

7-day FREE trial Petrolheads in the UK can tune into the 2022 Dakar Rally on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. As above though, it isn't clear at the time of writing if Discovery+ will be providing comprehensive live coverage, or daily highlights. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch a Dakar Rally live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad when the Dakar Rally is on, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you slalom around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Dakar Rally live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2022 Dakar Rally live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Discovery+ for the UK.

How to watch Dakar Rally: live stream the 2022 race in the US

Peacock TV Rally fans based in the US can watch the 2022 Dakar Rally on the Peacock TV streaming service. At the time of writing, however, it isn't clear if Peacock will be showing every stage of the race, or a daily highlights reel. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of the Dakar Rally, but also loads of EPL soccer games, every NFL Sunday Night Football and the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. It's exceptional value for money and comes loaded with fantastic family entertainment too, like Modern Family, The Office and Saved by the Bell. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. - Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

How to watch Dakar Rally FREE: live stream 2022 race online in Australia

free-to-air SBS Daily highlights from the 2022 Dakar Rally are set to be broadcast on free-to-air SBS at 5pm AEDT each evening from from January 2-15. This means that Aussie viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to catch the best of the Dakar Rally action on a wide range of devices every day. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

2022 Dakar Rally live stream: how to watch the race online in Canada

FloRacing Motorsport fans in Canada can catch 2022 Dakar Rally coverage on FloRacing, which is part of the FloSports network. As above though, at the time of publication the service hasn't confirmed if it will be showing the full race, or just the highlights. Plans start at US$12.50 per month, and the network also provides coverage of cycling, athletics and college football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. Not in Canada right now? Tune is a normal by using a VPN and make sure you don't miss a moment of the action.

How to get a Dakar Rally live stream: watch the 2022 race in New Zealand