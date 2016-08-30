LG offering up huge 21:9 curved gaming monitor

LG has announced two new 21:9 monitors, including a 34-inch curved 144 Hz gaming monitor and a 38-inch behemoth built for designers.

On the gaming front, the LG 34UC79G has what LG describes as a 'blindingly fast' refresh rate alongside one millisecond motion blur reduction.

There's AMD's FreeSync functionality, while Black Stabilizer is designed to let you see darker objects in hard to see areas and Dynamic Action Sync reduces input lag.

The 38UC99 boasts a color gamut that covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum, a USB Type-C port and two 10W speakers.

Cheater's target

And, in what some would term as 'a bit cheating' there's a function to add a fixed target to the center of your screen.

The second offering, the LG 38UC99, is built for designers or those who are looking for accuracy in the way colors are shown on their screens.

"With tablets and smartphones at their disposal, consumers today don't feel shackled to their desks anymore so it's more important than ever that their monitors offer additional user benefits and conveniences," said Brian Kwon, president of LG Home Entertainment Company.

"LG is the number one brand in the 21:9 monitor space because we were first to recognize that consumers are adopting a new way of working and playing that put them ahead of the competition whether that's working or playing."