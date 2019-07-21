Australia vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch the Netball World Cup final 2019 from anywhere

Having caused the hosts heartache by beating England 47-45 in the semi-finals, New Zealand must now face holders Australia in the 2019 Netball World Cup final for a sixth consecutive tournament. It should be a fiercely fought final and you can watch every minute with an Australia vs New Zealand live stream.
Australia vs New Zealand - where and when
The 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England is the venue for today's showpiece finale of the 15th Women's Netball World Cup.
The action is set to commence today at 4.45pm BST local time. So that's 1.45am AEST in Australia and 3.45am Monday morning in New Zealand.
The quick-fire format of this year's tournament means there's little time for either finalist to bask in the glory of their semi-final wins yesterday. Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua will have been thrilled by her side's comeback from 24-21 at half-time and the resilience they showed at the end to see out the match against the much fancied hosts.
Australia put in perhaps the least convincing performance of the two teams in their semi, squandering an eight-goal half-time lead as South Africa worked their way back to within one goal with four minutes remaining. The Diamonds nevertheless just about held on to reach today's gold-medal match to stay on course for a 12th crown from 15 editions of the tournament since 1963.
Despite yesterday's fright, Australia may have the psychological edge today after narrowly beating New Zealand 50-49 in their Preliminary Stage 2 clash to top Group F earlier in the tournament.
If you want to know where you'll be able to watch today's match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch the game online with our 2019 Netball World Cup Final Australia vs New Zealand live stream guide.
How to watch the 2019 Netball World Cup final from outside your country
Below we have a full rundown of your watching options in the UK (where the game will be shown live on the BBC), Australia (where the final will be shown free-to-air) and New Zealand (where Sky has live broadcast rights).
The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give it a go...you'll quickly find your stream is geo-blocked. That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - is a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.
We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best, thanks to it's killer combination of security, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is your best option (or one of the other best VPN services out there as listed below).
1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN
2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too
3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go
Once installed, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose a server in your home country and watch the 2019 Netball World Cup if you were back there.
How to live stream the Aussia Diamonds in Australia for FREE
The great news for Aussies wanting to cheer on their side is that today's final will be screened live on free-to-air Channel Nine.
The showdown will also be accessible live via 9Now and the 9Now app.
You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.
How to live stream the Silver Ferns in New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show the 2019 Netball World Cup Final live. That means access via the Sky Go app for subscribers as well.
If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above if you want to watch that Sky coverage but are away from New Zealand while the World Cup is on.
Live stream Australia vs New Zealand Netball World Cup final in the UK
The 2019 Women's World Cup final will be shown for free in the UK, with the BBC providing comprehensive live coverage on BBC2. You'll also be able to live stream the match (and catch up) via BBC iPlayer on your laptop, smartphones or tablet.
Sky also has the rights to show today's final and the game will be broadcast on the dedicated Sky Sports Netball channel which is free to all Sky TV customers. On top of this there's also the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device.
if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the UK coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.