Spotify gets sociable with Discover feature

Making every attempt to be your one-stop music shop, Spotify has rolled out its social music discovery feature - the uninspiringly-named Discover - onto its web-based player.

With the new tool users will be able to see recommendations based on their favourite tunes, with curated content from the likes of Pitchfork and Songkick, but also get suggestions from friends and people they follow.

Until now, Spotify's main social tool has been then slightly-limited Radio function. But Discover can be accessed from today on the web player, while the desktop and mobile app versions will roll out "gradually"

More blips!

Discover some of our blips while you're at it.