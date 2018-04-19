Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 with 8th Gen Intel processor now up for pre-booking on Flipkart

ASUS ROG on Thursday announced the availability of their first gaming laptops - GL503 and GX501 (Zyphurus) running 8th Gen Intel Core processors.

The ROG Zephyrus GX501 is claimed to be world’s thinnest gaming laptop with 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTC 1080 (Max-Q) graphics. Its USP is the slim profile that tapers from 17.9mm to just 16.9mm at its thinnest point.

It has a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms GTG response time. The display also features a 100% sRGB colour gamut and wide-view technology to deliver natural colours and better viewing angles.

For connectivity, it offers a USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) port with Thunderbolt™ 3 and HDMI 2.0 for G-SYNC and 4K UHD display output.

On the other hand, the ROG Strix GL503 is powered by the same processor but with Nvidia GTX 1050Ti GPU. It comes with 120Hz high refresh rate and 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response with 130% sRGB color gamut. Furthermore, it is loaded with 16GB RAM, 1TB FireCudda SSHD & 256GB of PCIE SSD.

Price and availability

The ROG Strix GL503 & ROG GX501 is available online at Flipkart, Croma & ASUS Exclusive stores for pre-order starting from 17th April, 2018. The ROG GL503 is prices at INR 109,990, whereas the ROG GX501 will be available for INR. 299,990.