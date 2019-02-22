Asus announces four GeForce GTX 1660 Ti variants

The rumors were true and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti does exist, and Asus has now officially announced that it's releasing four different variants of the affordable graphics card.

Each of Asus' GTX 1660 Ti cards slots into the company's product lines: ROG Strix, ASUS Dual, TUF Gaming, and Phoenix, with the cards tweaked to appeal to different markets, while providing the same underlying Turing architecture of the GTX 1660 Ti.

According to Asus, each of these cards is "ideal for gamers seeking an uptick in performance on a budget," and are aimed at people gaming on 1080p and 1440p gaming monitors.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

The ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is Asus' top-of-the-range 1660 Ti, and is aimed at enthusiasts who want the very best performance.

As with other GPUs in the Strix line, it has a specialised cooling setup to keep the GPU cool when under load or when overclocked.

It will cost £339.99 (around $440, AU$620) and is available worldwide right now.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

As with other products in Asus' TUF product line, the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti has been designed to be as tough and durable as possible, passing a "144-hour validation program involving both synthetic and live in-game benchmarking" that makes sure it is built to last.

It's also reinforced with backplates to make the graphics card itself stronger, and its fans use dual-ball bearings that should last a long time.

We're chasing up prices for the Asus TUF Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which will go on sale worldwide slightly later in March 2019.

Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

The Asus Dual GeForce GTX 1660 Ti comes with (as the name suggests) two large fans for keeping the GPU cool, and they have IP5X dust resistance which means the performance of the fans shouldn't drop over time.

It goes on sale today, February 22, for £308.99 (around $390, AU$550).

Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

Finally, the Asus Phoenix GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is a compact variant that is designed for small form-factor builds. It comes with one fan, which uses a patented Wing-blade design that keeps the card cool despite its small size.

This GPU is also available right now for £259.99 (around $340, AU$475).

We'll be testing out Nvidia's stock GTX 1660 Ti, so we should see just how much power this affordable graphics card can provide, and it's good to see manufacturers like Asus get behind the product by releasing a number of versions for different budgets.

Image credits: Asus