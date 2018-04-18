AOC unveils its new monitor, supports FreeSync 2 and VESA DisplayHDR

AOC has a fine range of screens that often appear in our list of the best gaming monitors, and it has just announced the Agon AG322QC4, which boasts some impressive image tech in the form of VESA DisplayHDR 400 and AMD FreeSync 2.

First of all, FreeSync 2 is an improved sequel to AMD’s FreeSync technology, which offers very high refresh rates for incredibly smooth gaming, so there's no stuttering or screen tearing while you play.

It features mandatory Low Framerate Compensation (LFC), and bigger color space for more impressive visuals, and offers HDR support with lower latency than standard HDR monitors.

While FreeSync 2 focuses on offering smooth and responsive gameplay, the VESA DisplayHDR 400 specification deals with improving image quality, thanks to a high peak brightness, improved black levels, a higher color gamut and more bit depth. It should all lead to a gaming monitor that makes your games really stand out.

Other specs

Aside from those headline features, the Agon AG322QC4 looks pretty well stocked in other departments as well. The curved 31.5-inch screen has a VA (Vertical Alignment) panel for improved viewing angles and a curvature of 1800R, which is quite pronounced, and which AOC claims will help improve immersion by covering the peripheral vision of people sitting in front of the screen.

The resolution is 2,560 x 1,440, which is a nice upgrade over 1080p screens without proving too taxing on graphics cards (unlike 4K, for example), and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time (which can be reduced even further with AOC’s Low Input Lag mode).

It also comes with features we’ve come to expect from AOC’s line of gaming monitors, including a range of gaming pre-sets for a variety of gaming genres, and a physical wired remote for controlling the onscreen menus.

The device will go on sale in June 2018, and will cost £529 (around $700, AU$1,000). We’ve asked AOC to confirm US and Australian prices, and we’re looking forward to giving this monitor a thorough test in our review later this year.