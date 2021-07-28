AOC Gaming G2 series 165Hz monitor with 1500R curvature launched in India

AOC has launched its very first AGON model monitor as part of the AOC Gaming category. This new G2 Series of monitor has a 32-inch (80 cm) curved display with VA Panel and HDR mode, 1500R curvature and 165 Hz refresh rate.

According to the company, the AOC C32G2E gaming monitor will be available on all leading ecommerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart and across leading offline retailers starting at a price of Rs 44,990.

AOC C32G2E gaming monitor: Details

AOC’s gaming monitor ‘C32G2E features a curved display, VA Panel and HDR mode, and brings high refresh rate gaming. The curved gaming monitor come with 165Hz refresh rate, 1 ms (MPRT) response time, and AMD Free-Sync technology.

It also supports HDR mode that essentially transforms non-HDR content into HDR-like visuals via 3 different modes. By enhancing RGBCMY colour for more vivid images (via improved saturation and range), increasing dynamic contrast for clarity and image sharpness, the HDR mode ensures one can experience HDR visuals when viewing standard quality content.

AOC C32G2E gaming monitor also comes with a VA panel that delivers superior consistency in colour temperature, wide viewing angles, and crisp contrast to ensure excellent image production and lifelike picture quality.

Additionally, the curved screen offers a more immersive user experience. By mimicking the curvature of the eye, it is also less straining to track movement around the screen. The AOC C32G2E comes with a 1.5mm ultra-narrow bezel and 5.8mm black screen border.

Furthermore, the monitor has low input lag, so users’ actions can be seen on the screen almost instantly, without any noticeable processing delay. It also features Low Blue Light mode and Flicker-Free technology for eye-health.