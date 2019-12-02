AMD’s Ryzen CPUs hit a new sales high, leaving Intel in the dust

AMD is owning Intel even harder in the CPU world now, achieving a record market share according to one European retailer that produces sale stats on a monthly basis – and not just hitting a high in terms of units shifted, but also revenue made.

German retailer Mindfactory’s figures for November indicate that AMD sold over 25,000 processors, compared to around 5,000 for Intel.

In terms of percentages, AMD sold 82% of all CPUs last month – compared to 18% for Intel – which is a new high for the company, outdoing the 81% AMD managed to hit in September.

AMD has been selling close to (or just over) the 80% mark ever since July and the launch of Ryzen 3rd-gen processors, when its market share jumped from an already very healthy 68% to 79%.

Of course, we can’t put too much stock (pun not intended) in figures from a single retailer, compared to the bigger picture, but nonetheless they seemingly represent a consistent indication of AMD’s domination – at least in the desktop PC processor market (remember Intel does still rule the overall CPU roost when you take into account the likes of laptops and business PCs).

And don’t forget, other retailers tell a similar story, as we saw very recently from Amazon (and previously from the likes of South Korean operations).

Revenue is rolling in

What’s even more interesting is the fact that AMD has now secured a share of 77% of the revenue, going by Mindfactory’s stats. And that’s a bigger move upwards compared to the previous high of 74% achieved when Ryzen 3000 chips first launched.

In other words, Ryzen CPUs aren’t just selling more in terms of pure quantity, but the processors are also bringing in more money for AMD – pointing to the sales of higher-end (more expensive) chips increasing.

All of which must make really depressing reading for Intel, even if it does still hold a lead in terms of the average sale price and revenue taken, relative to units shifted – but not by much, now, with AMD apparently gaining very fast.

Remember that before Ryzen 3000, AMD still held the lion’s share of units shifted (as we mentioned previously, in June just before the launch of Ryzen third-gen, AMD had 68% of the market), but revenue was split more like 50-50 with Intel, thanks to the latter’s much higher average selling price per chip.

That changed dramatically with the launch of the new Ryzen processors, however, and now AMD is almost on equal footing with Intel in terms of average selling price (at least according to this one retailer, anyway).

And of course, on top of all this, Intel is still facing serious stock and production problems when it comes to its processors…

