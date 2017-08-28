Amazon India Apple Fest: best deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watch

Amazon is offering some good deals on Apple products such as iPhones, MacBook, iPads and smart watches as part of the Amazon India Apple Fest. The sale begins today and will end tomorrow, i.e. August 29.

Apart from price discounts, the MacBook and iPad also come with exchange offers and no cost EMIS. Customers will get a cashback of Rs. 1,500 as Amazon Pay balance on using American Express credit cards.

Apple MacBook Air MQD32HN

The MacBook Air is available for Rs. 58,900 after a discount of Rs. 18,300. It comes with a 13.3-inch retina display, Intel core i5 processor, HD Graphics 6000, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and runs on MacOS Sierra.

Apple MacBook Air @ Rs. 58,900 (save Rs. 18,300)

Apple MacBook Pro MJLQ2HN

The Apple MacBook Pro which is priced at Rs. 1,54,900 is currently being offered at Rs. 1,41,485 after a discount of Rs. 13,055. It comes with a 15.4-inch retina display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB HDD and runs on Mac OS.

Apple MacBook Pro @ Rs. 1,41,485 (save Rs. 13,055)

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup and IP67 certification, meaning that it is water and dust resistant.

The 32GB variant of the device is available for Rs. 60,890 after a discount of Rs. 6,410, the 128GB variant comes with a discount of Rs. 4,300 and is available for Rs. 72,000 and the 256GB storage variant is available for a discounted price of Rs. 74,990.

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB @ Rs. 60,890 (save Rs. 6,410)

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB @ Rs. 72,000 (save Rs. 4,300)

iPhone 7 Plus 256GB @ Rs. 74,990 (save Rs. 10,410)

Apple iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 is ideal for those who need a flagship phone in a compact size. Just like the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone 7 also comes with IP67 certification.

The 32GB storage variant of the iPhone 7 is available for Rs. 43,665 after a discount of Rs. 12,535. The 128GB storage variant comes with a discount of Rs. 11,940 and is available for Rs. 53,260 and the high-end 256GB variant comes with a discount of Rs. 13,010 and is available for Rs. 61,390.

iPhone 7 32GB @ Rs. 43,665 (save Rs. 12,535)

iPhone 7 128GB @ Rs. 53,260 (save Rs. 11,940)

iPhone 7 256GB @ Rs. 61,390 (save Rs. 13,010)

Apple iPhone 6S

The iPhone 6S 32GB storage variant which has an MRP of Rs. 46,900 is currently being offered at Rs. 35,999 after a discount of Rs. 10,901. Interestingly, the 16GB storage variant is currently being offered at Rs. 39,999 after a discount of Rs. 10,000.

iPhone 6S 32GB @ Rs. 35,999 (save Rs. 10,901)

iPhone 6S 16GB @ Rs. 39,999 (save Rs. 10,000)

Apple iPhone 6

The iPhone 6 32GB is available for Rs. 25,330 after a discount of Rs. 4,170. Again, the 16GB variant comes with a higher price tag as it is being offered for Rs. 27,999.

iPhone 6 32GB @ Rs. 25,330 (save Rs. 4,170)

Apple iPad

Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,254 on the Apple iPad. The iPad with 32GB of internal storage is currently being offered at Rs. 24,646. It comes with a 9.7-inch LED backlit display, A9 chip, 8MP primary camera and a 1.2MP secondary camera.

Apple iPad 32GB @ Rs. 24,646 (save Rs. 4,254)

Apple Watch

Apart from the above mentioned devices, Amazon is also offering some discounts on Apple watches. If you are looking to buy an Apple watch, then now is the right time as apart from the discount, you get an additional cashback of Rs. 1,500 if you pay using an AMEX credit card.

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm @ Rs. 33,900 (save Rs. 1,000)

Apple Series 2 42mm Smart Watch @ Rs. 32,500 (save Rs. 2,400)

Apple Watch 42mm Nike+ @ Rs. 33,900 (save Rs. 1,000)

Apple Series 2 38mm Smart Watch @ Rs. 30,500 (save Rs. 2,400)

Apple Watch Series 2 38 mm @ Rs. 31,900 (save Rs. 1,000)

Apple Watch 2 Sport 38mm Smart Watch @ Rs. 29,900 (save Rs. 3,000)