Amazon Appstore offering paid games and in-app purchases for free in India

Amazon Appstore is now offering paid games and in-app purchases for free in India after the latest update to the app. The games being offered are spread across categories like Action, Adventure, Racing Games, Chart Toppers, Play & Learn, Educational Games and more.

As part of its ‘Actually Free’ offerings, Amazon has announced a limited period offer for Android users in India. As a part of the offer, Android users can get access to paid games and in-app purchases for free when downloaded using the latest version of Amazon Appstore. This ‘Actually Free’ offer is available for a limited period of 3 months, though.

What is Amazon Appstore Actually Free programme?

Amazon had announced the Actually Free offering as part of the Amazon Underground app store that was launched in 2015. As a part of this programme, Android users could use the Amazon Underground app store to get access to paid apps and games for free, in addition to unlocking in-app purchases for free using the coins balance in their accounts.

However, the company had announced that it would discontinue support for the Actually Free programme in 2019, with access to the service being discontinued last year.

It is worth noting that some of the games being offered as a part of this programme may contain ads from Amazon, allowing developers to monetize their efforts. Additionally, you will also need to have the latest version of the Amazon Appstore installed alongside the games to be able to use them.

To download the latest version of Amazon Appstore, head over to the Amazon Actually Free page. To be able to install the app store, you will have to enable “Install from Unknown sources” enabled in your phone’s settings.