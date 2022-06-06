Airtel introduces new all-in-one plans offering more than 350 TV channels

Audio player loading…

Airtel has recently announced new plans that pack all-in-one offers like TV channels, Airtel Black priority care, OTT subscriptions, and unlimited home broadband internet connection. The latest plans of Airtel start from a price of Rs 699.

These plans provide around 350 TV channels along with 17 premium OTT applications like Amazon Prime Video. Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, etc. The plans are available at zero installation cost and free first-month rental. To get the OTT and TV benefits, the customers are required to buy Airtel 4K Xstream, available for Rs 2,000.

Airtel Xstream new plans

Rs 699 plan: This is the basic plan offered by Airtel, and it offers a speed of 40Mbps. The plans give benefits like unlimited data and Disney Plus Hotstar subscription, along with a subscription to other fourteen apps like SonyLIV, Dollywood, Shorts TV, Lionsgate Play, etc. The plan also provides 350 TV channels for continuous streaming. In addition, the customers purchasing this plan will also get Airtel Black Priority Care with a dedicated relationship manager.

Rs 1,099 plan: This monthly plan by Airtel comes with a 200Mbps speed and provides subscriptions for Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar, and other fourteen applications. Apart from that, other features of the plan are similar to the basic one.

Rs 1,599 plan: This is the high-end plan introduced by Airtel that offers 300Mbps of unlimited data. Furthermore, the plan also provides subscriptions for Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and other fourteen applications. This plan also has all the other features that you get to see in the base and the mid-range plan.

Airtel vs Jio

Airtel is trying its best to outclass Jio when it comes to broadband and telecom, however, we can see that the company is having a tough time doing the same. Moreover, the broadband plans offered by Jio are available at a lesser cost as compared to other plans.

For example, the Rs 999 Jio Fiber plans deliver 150Mbps speed, 11 OTT app subscriptions, and unlimited voice calls. The high-end plan of Jio offering 300Mbps speed is available for Rs 1,500 monthly, and it offers a subscription to 12 OTT applications, including Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Lionsgate Play, and JioCinema, Amazon Prime video, etc. The Jio plans also offer around 400 to 500 TV channels along with the set-top box.