Airtel Black launched: Here are its benefits and plans

Airtel has announced the launch of a new service called Airtel Black - a bundled service comprising services like Fiber, DTH and mobile connectivity.

To recall, India’s leading telecom service provider already had a service called One Airtel. However, the company says under Airtel Black the company wants to simplify the user's way multiple services are used. Airtel says that the One Airtel plan was sort of a beta program that is now formally launched as Airtel Black.

The company says the users will get premium services as a dedicated relationship manager, AI-driven installation, and enhanced customer experience among the Airtel Black benefits.

Airtel Black benefits

With Airtel Black, the company aims to increase its user base and offer a premium experience to users willing to pay extra for the added convenience.

The company plans to offer benefits like a centralised support centre for various airtel services, a dedicated relationship team, faster resolution to the queries and free service visits. It also plans to absorb all the costs for users who plan to switch from a different service provider to Airtel and will not charge any service fee or installation fee.

Additionally, users will get an Airtel Xstream Box free of charge though there will be Rs. 1500 as refundable security charges.

Airtel Black vs One Airtel

While One Airtel has been christened to Airtel Black, however, the biggest difference is the customizable plan that offers users the freedom to customize and design a plan based on their usage pattern.

The company has stated that the existing Airtel One users will be automatically migrated to Airtel Black after this rollout.

Additionally, Airtel is also planning to introduce an OTT bundle package with the Airtel Black plans, however, details of the same haven’t been shared yet.

Airtel Black plans

Apart from the customizable plan mentioned above, Airtel Black has a few fixed plans that offer either all the three services -Fiber, DTH and Mobile or any two of them, which is a basic criterion of becoming an Airtel Black customer. These fixed plans are:

Rs. 998 Plan: This is a basic plan that offers 2 postpaid mobile connections with 150 GB of data, unlimited calling, one regular SIM and one free add-on SIM, 1 DTH connection with TV channels worth Rs. 350, Xstream Box, one-year access to Amazon Prime, and Airtel Xstream benefit.

Rs. 1,349 Plan: This plan offers 3 postpaid mobile connections with 210 GB of data, unlimited calling, one regular SIM, two free add-on SIM cards. 1 DTH connection with TV channels worth Rs. 350, Xstream Box, one-year access to Amazon Prime, and Airtel Xstream benefit.

Rs. 1,598 Plan: Users get 2 postpaid mobile connections with 105 GB of data, unlimited calling, one regular SIM and one add-on SIM. 1 Xtream Fiber connection with up to 200 Mbps speed and 1 free landline connection offering unlimited free nationwide calling. Xstream Box, one-year access to Amazon Prime, and Airtel Xstream benefits are complimentary.

Rs. 2,049 Plan: It offers 3 postpaid mobile connections with 260 GB of data, unlimited calling, one regular SIM and two add-on SIMs. 1 DTH connection with TV channels worth Rs. 424 and 1 Xtream Fiber connection with up to 200 Mbps speed, 1 free landline connection offering unlimited free nationwide calling. Xstream Box, one-year access to Amazon Prime, and Airtel Xstream benefits are complimentary.

