5 Indian films to watch on OTT platforms on the last week of 2021

It has been a big year of films on OTT platforms. As 2021 rings to a close, we have, for one last time for the year, our weekly list of new movies to watch on Indian OTT platforms.

Straight up we have to say, our new movie list has one really old movie. One that was shot back in 2007. But it is releasing only now. To be sure, it will be dated. But it features Irrfan Khan, who tragically passed away last year. For his sake, we can give the flick, Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, a shot. Our other choices include the Telugu thriller Senapathi, the Malayalam entertainer Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan, the Hindi satire Waah Zindagi and another Malayalam movie Kaaval.

Some of these titles are not exactly year-end films, but we have to make do with what comes our way.

Watch out a for a surprise in the list at the end.

Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan

Quick Details Direction: Nadirsha Cast: Dileep, Urvashi, Harishree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Harish Kanaran, Jafar Idukki, Language: Malayalam Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Release date: December 31, 2021.

Synopsis: These are strange times for Malayalam actor Dileep, who not long ago was a top star. But in a case of attack on an actress, he is one of the accused. Basically, it is alleged that he is the one who 'ordered' the attack that was carried out by a bunch of henchmen. The matter is in court and a verdict is expected soon. Amidst that, his new film is set for release. People are conflicted whether to watch a movie lead by a man accused of orchestrating a heinous sexual attack on a a fellow actress and got that filmed. Or whether to give him the benefit of doubt till the court decides one way or the other. We have decided to feature his film in this column as the court is still to pronounce its verdict.

The film as such will have Dileep in yet another of his face-altering make-up, and coming up with his usual bag of comedy schticks. He and the director Nadirsha are known for their flair for such slapstick larks. Dileep won his spurs as an actor through such roles. The trailer leaves no one in any doubt about the nature of the film. Should be good for weekend laughs.

Murder at Teesri Manzil 302

Quick Details Direction: Navneet Baz Saini Cast: Irrfan Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Deepal Shaw, Lucky Ali Language: Hindi Platform: Zee5 Release date: December 31, 2021.

Synopsis: Irrfan Khan was one actor who left an indelible imprint in whatever role he essayed, no matter how bad the film was. The talented actor passed away last year, and since then some of his unreleased films have been making it to the screens. Murder at Teesri Manzil 302 is one such film.

The thing is it has been lying the cans for over a decade. For various reasons it could not see the light of the day. But now it is set to emerge from its darkness. This thriller, by the looks of the trailer, looks a bit dated. It would be surprising if it did not. For, it was shot as far back as 2007. But aside from the looks and feel, the murder mystery, it is hoped, has the story and structure to stand the test of time. In any case, it has Irrfan, whose acting in any case is timeless.

Kaaval

Quick Detais Direction: Nithin Renji Panicker Cast: Suresh Gopi, Renji Panicker, Rachel David, Evan Anil Language: Malayalam Platform: Netflix Release date: December 27, 2021.

Synopsis: Ranji Panicker as a writer, and Suresh Gopi as an actor, together have been part of several masala potboilers in the 90s and early 2000s. Those movies, unabashedly over the top and mass entertainers, kind of made the career of both the gents. But much water has flown under the bridge since then. Suresh Gopi as an actor has cut down on his outings, while Ranji Panicker, in the meantime, has become an actor in his own right.

The two veterans have come together for a typical potboiler directed by, as it happens, Panicker's son Nithin Renji Panicker.

The film has had a theatrical release and is already streaming on Netflix. For a masala movie, the pace is a bit slow, but it seems to be a conscious decision of the director who has taken into account the age of the senior pros leading the cast. There is also a small suspenseful twist to the tale, exactly the kind that the films of the duo were famous for in the past.

Senapthi

Quick Details Direction: Pavan Sadineni Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Naresh Agastya, Gnaneswari Kandregula, Harshavardhan, Keshav Deepak, and Rakendu Mouli Language: Telugu Platform: Aha Release date: December 31, 2021.

Synopsis: Going by the trailer, Senpathi looks to be inspired by the Tamil film 8 Thottakkal, which itself was based on Akira Kurosawa’s Stray Dog. The shadow of which of the two films will linger more on Senpathi would be interesting to watch. The larger plot is about a honest cop accidentally losing his service pistol that ultimately lands into the hands of a man, who goes on a killing spree.

The crime drama marks the OTT debut of actor Rajendra Prasad. Known for his comedic flair, this would be a different kind of challenge for the veteran. He was the one who played the now iconic Quick Gun Murugan character. From flashy gun to losing pistol, Rajendra Prasad's filmi characters seem to have come a full circle.

Waah Zindagi

Quick Details Direction: Dinesh Yadav Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Naveen Kasturia, Plabita Borthakur Language: Hindi Platform: Zee 5 Release date: December 31, 2021.

Synopsis: Probably keeping in spirit with the choice of films this week, this is another late release. But the story of the movie is topical. It makes a case for Make in India products in the face of dumping of cheap Chinese products. Woven into this situational satire is one man's dream of becoming a home-grown small entrepreneur to win the heart of his lady love. It is about cute romance, and also about the very few choices being available for a small-time businessman from the hinterlands of the country. The director's dexterity lies in fusing the diverse strands into one agreeable whole that brings a wry smile to the viewers' faces. With a cast that includes Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, things are bound to be 'relishably' realistic.

Bheemante Vazhi

Quick Details Director: Ashraf Hamza Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Jinu Joseph, Megha Thomas, Divya M Nair, Chemban Vinod Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu Language: Malayalam Platform: Amazon Prime Video Release date: December 30, 2021.

Synopsis: Though we have mentioned only 5 films in the headline, we are adding a 6th one to our list as a year-end surprise bonus. This is a typical unpretentious slow comedy movie that Malayalam cinema has become famous for. The story of the movie revolves around lead man's almost comical struggle of widening the road of his neighborhood to provide better access to the mainland. It is a story that is situated in Malayalam land, both literally and metaphorically.

Talking of metaphors, the name Bheem is also used in that sense. For, the hero doesn't bring to the table the fame physical strength of Mahabharatha hero. But he exhibit the same inner resolve of the legendary warrior of our land.

Happy viewing. And Happy New year.

