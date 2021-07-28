Disney Plus Hotstar: New price, plans, and subscription details in India

Disney Plus Hotstar price in India, plans, and subscriptions will be changed in the coming weeks. The company has announced new plans for the Indian market with a Netflix-like approach while one of the most popular and affordable plans, Hotstar VIP, will be discontinued.

The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans will now start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) and the all-access content plan which is currently priced at Rs 1,499 will remain the same. Here is what the new plans look like.

Disney Plus Hotstar new plan and price

Starting September 1, 2021, you will be offered three new plans instead of two plans. Following the footsteps of Netflix, the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile-only plan will make its debut costing Rs 499 and support only one mobile device at a time. The Disney Plus Hotstar Super plan costs Rs 899 and offers access to two devices at a time across phone, web, and TV, and lastly, the cost of premium plans remains the same at Rs 1,499, but it will offer access across four devices, an additional two devices from the current plan.

While the basic plan might seem like a big jump, Disney Plus Hotstar confirmed that all the content including Disney+ Originals, latest American shows, blockbuster Hollywood movies, Marvel movies and shows, and all the content will be available on the platform irrespective of the plan of choice.

The Mobile and Super plan support videos up to HD quality while the Premium plan can go up to 4K resolution.

Plan Price Number of screen Resolution Premium Rs 1,499 4 4K Super Rs 899 2 HD Mobile Rs 499 1(mobile only) HD

Marvel's Loki season 1 is now available on the platform (Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney)

Currently, the Disney Plus Hotstar Premium subscription gives full access to all the content on the platform including watching IPL 2021 live, Hotstar Specials, Star content, the latest Indian movies, Disney Plus movies, Hollywood movies, English and Disney+ Originals.

For reference, the VIP plan gave access to regional content and Cricket including IPL, but a lot of other foreign and original content was restricted. It also looks like the monthly plans are also being discontinued.

We have reached out to Disney Plus Hotstar to get clarity on how the new plans will affect the current VIP subscribers 一 we will update this piece once we get a response from them.

