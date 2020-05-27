Acer announces Aspire 7 gaming laptop in India, priced Rs 54,990

Acerhas expanded its gaming laptop portfolio in India today with the launch of the Acer Aspire 7. This is an affordable gaming machine that will be available only on Flipkart priced at Rs 54,990. It’s available in Black colour only.

Coming straight to specifications, the Acer Aspire 7 weighs 2.15 kg and the 15.6-inch FHD display contributes a chunky part of it. The screen has slim bezels with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.61% and offers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut.

Acer has also pre-installed its suite of Color Intelligence and ExaColor software to get the most out of the display. Also, the laptop is equipped with BluelightShield technology as protection from blue-light emission over extended periods of use.

(Image credit: Acer)

The laptop runs on 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor or AMD Ryzen 3000 along with latest Nvidia graphics. That's the highest-end model though. In addition to that, the gaming laptop gives gamers a max of 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 32GB DDR4 (SO-DIMM) RAM. The keyboard is also backlit and the laptop is claimed to provide a battery life of 8.5 hours on a single charge.

Talking about ports, the Aspire 7 has HDMI and USB 3.2 ports as well as Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO technology. The latest Multi-User – Multi Input Multi Output (MU-MIMO) technology means that the laptop can handle multiple wireless devices simultaneously with faster speeds. There is also, of course, a USB Type-C port as well.

The Aspire 7 will be available from June 20 on Flipkart and Acer’s e-store as well.

Speaking on this occasion, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “With our Nitro and Predator series of gaming laptops already leading in the market, this new line of Aspire laptops will further expand our presence in the gaming segment. The new collection is built with an emphasis on strong performance, sensitivity, and intelligent design.”